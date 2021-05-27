Freeze Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper twenties to near freezing are expected. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.