Maryland, NY

City of the Hills

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 4 days ago

The Memorial Day Parade and celebration is set to kick off on Monday, May 31, with a parade starting at the Foothills Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m., going into Main Street and ending at Neahwa Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Oberacker to give historic presentation. State Sen....

State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Oneonta, NY

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Cooperstown, NY

HAPPENIN' OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Rochester, NY

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Auburn, NY

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth's 'Made in NY'

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Cooperstown, NY

Police gather in Cooperstown for community outreach

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of National Police Week, officers from the village of Cooperstown Police Department, the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department met with members of the community Saturday, May 15, in Pioneer Park. The officers gave out safety information, showed off a K-9 officer...
Otsego County, NY
Mix 103.9

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Otsego County, NY

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Otsego County, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Audubon Society Community Grants Deadline is This Friday

The deadline is drawing near to apply for the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society community grants program. These community grants are available for projects that get approved and are focused on protecting birds and bird habitats from the threat posed by climate warming. If you or your group can come up with a project proposal, the deadline to get it in is this Friday May 14, by 5:00 pm.
Otsego County, NY

Community Foundation announces

The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Tuesday, May 11, that it is launching a new funding campaign to raise $2 million and has already taken in most of that money in pledges. The 16-member board was formed about two years ago to help solve issues of business and poverty...
Otsego County, NY
CNY News

Otsego County Foundation To Provide $200K in Grants

One of the most generous community grant programs in our county is now accepting applications. The Community Foundation of Otsego County is making available more than $200,000 to be awarded in grant monies. There are many foundations in our area that provide funds for groups and organizations and the Otsego County Community Foundation is a major one.
Otsego County, NY

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Otsego County, NY

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPL...

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Town of Otsego, County of Otsego has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment rollmay be seen by appointment only at the Town Clerk's Office during regular business hours. It may also be viewed on the Real Property Department section of the Otsego County website. The Assessor will be remotely in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on: Wednesday May 5 4pm to 8pm Saturday May 8 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 12 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 19 9am to 1pm The Board of Assesment Review is tentatively set to meet at the Otsego Town Hall on June 1, 2021, from 4pm - 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believeing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is avaialble at www.tax.ny.gov. Please have your form filed with the Town before 5pm Friday May 28th, 2021. Please call either the Town Hall of the Assessor prior to coming to any meeting at Town Hall. Dated: May 3, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Town Assessor Town Hall, PO Box 183, 811 Co Rd 26 Fly Creek 13337, NY Phone: 978-771-3016.
Otsego County, NY

Otsego preps for hiring

Otsego County’s legislators began an in-depth look at crafting the county administrator position at a special all board workshop Monday, May 10. The 14 board members listened and asked questions during a two-hour meeting as County Attorney Ellen Coccoma reiterated to them the details of the local law they passed in 2019 to establish the position and several experts on local governments that are using a county administrator gave their tips and suggestions.
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, May 11-12, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., via Zoom. Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town...
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Saturday-Tuesday, May 8-11, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St. Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium. Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.