Crucial report into 'fire and rehire' making workers' lives hell 'sat on' by ministers

By Graham Hiscott
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 23 days ago
British Gas workers strike amid 'fire and rehire' plans to offer new contracts (Image: PA)

A crucial report into the use of controversial “fire and rehire” tactics by firms is gathering dust due to Government dithering.

Ministers ordered a review by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service into the practice where employers impose big pay cuts and worse terms on staff.

The findings were submitted to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s department in February.

But, three months on, it has still not been made public.

The delay is said to be due to allowing “government scope for further policy deliberations”.

The findings were submitted to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s department in February (Image: Getty Images)

But thousands of workers have been plunged into chaos by employers including British Gas and Argos using the tactic, prompting the Mirror to launch our Stop The Fire And Rehire Scandal campaign to push for change.

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, blasted the Department for Business for “sitting on” it.

He said: “Ministers must legislate to make it illegal as soon as possible.”

The Department said it needed time to fully consider evidence in the report.

