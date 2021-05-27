Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN, EASTERN LOGAN, NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, emergency management reported flood waters flowing over Highway 177 northeast of Wellston. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, northeastern Edmond, Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Coyle, Warwick, Meridian, Fallis and Lake Carl Blackwell. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 167 and 177. Interstate 44 between mile markers 146 and 168. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURSalerts.weather.gov