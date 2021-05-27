Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BARRY COUNTY At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Purdy to near Cassville to near Washburn, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Cassville... Shell Knob Seligman... Exeter Butterfield... Washburn Emerald Beach... Eagle Rock Arrow Point... Jenkins Wayne... Ridgley HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov