Barry County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BARRY COUNTY At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Purdy to near Cassville to near Washburn, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Cassville... Shell Knob Seligman... Exeter Butterfield... Washburn Emerald Beach... Eagle Rock Arrow Point... Jenkins Wayne... Ridgley HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 317 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Cassville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Silver Dollar City Kimberling City... Shell Knob Reeds Spring... Indian Point Branson West... Galena Mccord Bend... Emerald Beach Cape Fair HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri West Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, the Flat Creek gauge reported that minor flooding is ongoing. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cassville, Mccord Bend, Jenkins, Mcdowell, Cape Fair and Table Rock Lake.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry, Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.