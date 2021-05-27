Cancel
TV Series

Friends Reunion viewers baffled by Matthew Perry's bright white teeth

By Kirsty McCormack
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Viewers tuning into Friends: The Reunion Special were stunned on Thursday evening as Matthew Perry was sporting some pretty incredible gnashers.

The 51-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, joined his five co-stars for the one off special.

Matthew sat with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer as they discussed their time on the show.

The reunion was hosted by Brit James Corden and included the cast reenacting memorable scenes and visiting the set for the first time since the show ended in 2004.

But despite pretty big moments such as Jennifer sobbing, and David admitting he crushed 'hard' on her, it was Matthew's teeth that seemed to steal the limelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOJ3S_0aDojzii00
Viewers tuning into Friends: The Reunion Special were distracted by Matthew Perry's super white teeth (Image: HBO)

Fans were taken aback by his pearly whites and took to Twitter to comment.

One person posted: "I'm also massively thrown by Matthew Perry's teeth #FriendsReunion."

Another tweeted: "I’ll be honest. I’m struggling to get past Matthew Perry’s teeth #FriendsReunion," followed by a laughing face emoji.

A third joked: "Matthew Perry seems to be re-enacting The One With Ross's Teeth from season 6. #FriendsReunion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dT9A_0aDojzii00
Matthew reportedly had emergency dental work just days before filming the show

Another viewer asked: "Is it me or are Matthew Perry’s teeth impossibly white on the Friends Reunion?"

Someone else referenced the episode of Friends and tweeted: "Matthew Perry’s teeth in this Friends Reunion show. Reminds me of that episode where Ross had brilliant white teeth that glowed in the dark#FriendsReunion #FriendsReunionOnSky."

It was confirmed that Matthew recently had emergency dental work and that's why his speech sounds different in the reunion.

After the trailer for the show was released last week, fans were concerned and claimed Matthew's speech sounded slurred.

But a source close to the star told The Sun that Matthew required emergency dental work hours prior to the interview.

The source said: "Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day.

"That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. [Matthew] had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech."

Friends: The Reunion is available to watch on streaming service NOW

