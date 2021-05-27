What You Never Knew About Steve Irwin
Do you remember Steve Irwin? Of course, you do! That's because he was no ordinary celebrity. While some famous figures win over fans with their acting performances or chart-topping songs, Irwin was the kind of unforgettable star who left a strong impression on the public by wrangling live predators on a regular basis. Known as the Crocodile Hunter — which was also the name of his incredibly popular show — Irwin could handle pretty much any animal around. Granted, it was obviously crocs that he dealt with the most to his fans' horror and delight.