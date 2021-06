Corporate tax planner here. Yes, I am one of those evil pointy headed folks who plans transactions such as these. Under the U.S. tax rules that existed in 2014 (they were changed in late 2017), U.S. corporations did not pay tax on profits from overseas subsidiaries (controlled foreign corporations) until the money was actually repatriated. However, the only reason why tax was ever owed on overseas earnings was that the U.S. was one of the only countries in the world to impose tax on a worldwide basis. By comparison, many other countries (and to some degree, the U.S. today) impose corporate tax only on earnings attributable to the country in which they are earned.