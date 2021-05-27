Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Hominy, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Barnsdall... Wynona Avant... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Osage Hills State Park... Okesa Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney... Wolco A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov