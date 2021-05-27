Cancel
Osage County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Hominy, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Skiatook... Hominy Barnsdall... Wynona Avant... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Osage Hills State Park... Okesa Tallant... Pershing Nelagoney... Wolco A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.