Morning Edition: 27th May, 2021

tv6tnt.com
 5 days ago

Even though the vast majority of those who contracted the Covid-19 virus have recovered, the upward trend in cases and deaths continue to be a worry. Yesterday the country recorded 582 new cases and 17 additional deaths. The latest figures push the number of active cases to 8,710 and the death toll at 425.

www.tv6tnt.com
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 27th, 2021

The Movie: A jokier take on the same mid-'70s American disillusionment that informed Robert Altman's Nashville, Michael Ritchie's 1975 ensemble film Smile is essentially an absurd comedy played bone dry. Set during the week of the Young American Miss beauty pageant in middle-of-nowhere Santa Rosa, California, the film flits between episodes in the lives of the contestants and some of the organizers.Bruce Dern, as Big Bob Freelander, is essentially the main character. Big Bob is a car salesman who seems like the kind of fella who has been selling so long, he believes every word that he says. Big Bob is one of the judges of the pageant, and he is bizarrely devoted to it. Knowing that, c...Read the entire review »
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Current

A Martínez joins ‘Morning Edition’ as host

NPR has hired A Martínez from KPCC in Pasadena, Calif., to join its team of Morning Edition hosts. Martínez replaces David Greene, who signed off in 2020 after eight years with the newsmagazine. Martínez will be based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif., and starts the job July 6....
Religionsowegalive.com

Scripture Of The Day – May 27th

John 10:14,27,28 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine. My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.
Tallahassee, FLKHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 27th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-based group of Romanian nationals stole $740,000 from hundreds of churches by taking donation checks from their mailboxes and cashing them, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday. Four people were arrested and two others are wanted in what authorities are calling “Operation Thou...
Religionkashmirdespatch.com

Mufti Nazir Ahmad Delivers Online Lecture on ‘Pandemic and Islam

Srinagar, May 30: Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi from Darul Ulum Rahimiyah Bandipora delivered an online lecture on the topic ‘Pandemic and Islam’ to the students and scholars of Departments’ of Religious Studies and Politics and Governance. Addressing the students and faculty members, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, as per a varsity...
Worldkashmirdespatch.com

District Police Kupwara organised Farewell Party in Honour of Retiring Officers

District Police Kupwara today organised a farewell party on the retirement of *Sub Inspector Ab Rashid, Sub Gh Mohudin and Sgct Ab Qayoom* in District Police Lines Kupwara.. SSP Kupwara Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy-IPS, DYSP DAR Dr.Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS and other officers/officials, relatives of retiree officers were present on the occassion .
WorldTimes-Argus

Alper: Cartoon message

Dear Mr. Danziger: I appreciate your email and your apology. And I feel badly about your lifelong antipathy towards Israel. I agree that modern Israelis are unlike the Jews you and your father used to know. The world loved Jews as victims, but cannot tolerate strong Jews who survive and thrive. Nor can the world abide a military as moral as Israel’s. While hundreds of thousands are being slain in Syria, Turkey, Yemen, Kurdistan, and the Chinese imprison a million Muslims, laser attention is focused only on Israelis’ amazing defense against rocket bombardment. Elie Wiesel said long ago the world cannot forgive the Israelis for acting morally in an immoral world.
Economyeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Letter written by ‘father of vaccines’ could sell for £8,000

A letter written by the father of vaccination Dr Edward Jenner to a fellow physician who had supported his pioneering work is expected to fetch up to £8,000 at auction. In 1798, Dr Jenner published his study of the cause and effects of the disease now known as cowpox and how it could act as a vaccine for the smallpox virus.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Virtual Mount Hope Cemetery Tour May 27th

Take a virtual visit at one of Bangor's most beautiful spots, and get a history lesson while you are it!. Comin up on Thursday, May 27, at 4pm, there will be a free virtual walking tour through the historic, and iconic, Mount Hope Cemetery. Taking a stroll through Mount Hope is always better in person, but during this event, they will be taking a look around the grounds, and breaking down some of the stories of some of the many notable and interesting stones in the cemetery.
Religiontheedgemarkets.com

Covid lockdown: Stricter congregational prayers SOPs at mosques, suraus

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): In line with the implementation of the full Movement Control Order (MCO), from Tuesday (June 1) until June 14, religious authorities in several states have issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for congregational Friday and daily obligatory prayers at mosques and suraus. The SOPs issued allow...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Day Gulak died was darkest Sunday of my life — Anyim

THE former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday described the day that late Hon. Ahmed Gulak was gruesomely murdered on the darkest Sunday of his life. Anyim who explained that the deceased was “a man of conviction and courage” also described him as “a dedicated nationalist and a faithful friend.”
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

‘NEWS’: Check their agenda

My mom instilled in me the responsibility to think for myself. She said everyone has an agenda; most of them won’t be the same as yours. Whether it is a boy on a date, a classmate or a politician — they have an agenda. I had great college professors, especially...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Breaking: Herdsmen kill nine in Enugu community

No less than nine persons were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Mgbuji- Ehamufu in Isi-Uzo local government of Enugu state during the weekend. Even though some sources put the victim figure at four, other sources close to the village insisted the death figure was nine. Trouble reportedly started when...
California Statethejacksonpress.org

May 27th in History

Armed Forces Day (Nicaragua) Children’s Day (Nigeria) May 27 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics) Slavery Abolition Day (Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin) Start of National Reconciliation Week (Australia) History. In 927, Death of Simeon I the Great, the first Bulgarian to be recognized as Emperor. In 1096, Count Emicho enters Mainz, where...
MinoritiesDouglas County Sentinel

Howard: Come meet your Muslim neighbor

In this space over the past two weeks, you’ve imaginarily “traveled” through your neighborhood and met your Asian and LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer) American neighbors. This week we continue, this time to meet your Muslim neighbor. But first, you know the paper and pencil drill — jot down...
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

PONGO POETRY: Free me

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are youth of color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To enjoy more of the writing you see reflected below, order a copy of The Story of My Heart, Pongo’s 16th anthology of youth poetry here.
Religionbitchute.com

The Potter's House of Jesus Christ

ThePHOJC LiveStream for Sunday 5-30-2021 : "Drawing,...But Still Thirsty" ​John Chapter 4 Verse 11-15 At the start of every week, we come together as a church body to offer worship to God. In addition to the structured program, we believe "It ain't nobody's business how you praise the Lord!" So if you want to clap your hands, stomp your feet, stand in silence, or run up and down the aisles, we welcome the opportunity to worship God with you in spirit and in truth. We are a place of real praise, real power and real people.
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Zhangzhou Christianity Gazetteer to be Published at Christmas

A new book about the history of Christianity in Zhangzhou, Fujian is expected to come out on Christmas. At the beginning of this year, the Zhangzhou Municipal CC&TSPM issued a notice to compile the book "Zhangzhou Christian Gazetteer" by collecting information about the history of churches in subordinate counties and districts.