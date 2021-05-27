Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Not so fast with your $250,000, St. Catharines

By The Voice of Pelham
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsked to okay a formality, Pelham Town Council ignores staff recommendation and votes to defer. It was deja vu all over again at last week’s regular meeting of Pelham Town Council, as it appeared that some councillors did not fully understand the motion they were voting on. Asked to approve the City of St. Catharines’ contributing $250,000 to a non-profit organization working on an environmental project in Pelham, four councillors insisted on challenging how the money was to be spent. CAO David Cribbs and Mayor Marvin Junkin repeatedly pointed out that this was not a matter for council’s involvement.

thevoiceofpelham.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Government#Project Management#Community#City Staff#Council Members#Pelham Town Council#The Fonthill Legion#Beamer S Hardware#Tarandus Associates#Npca#Pelham Council#Mnrf#Fonthill Legion#Department Of Fisheries#Dfo#Lake Ontario#Pelham Road#Councillors#Construction#Proud Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsSmirs Interior News

Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

A Fairfield street named after colonial politician Joseph Trutch could soon be getting a rebrand if a motion passes Victoria council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday (June 10). Calls to rename Trutch Street began in earnest over three years ago after University of Victoria student Lisa Schnitzler successfully convinced the university to...
Public Healthmorns.ca

Tourist town Banff comes to life after COVID-19 restrictions eased

The country’s busiest national park officially reopened last week to visitors seeking back-country hikes and Banff dining opportunities. Banff National Park, which sees 4 million visitors annually, has been riding the roller-coaster of COVID-19 waves with outbreaks and complete drops in tourism dollars, which the town of Banff relies on.
Health Serviceshealthcaredesignmagazine.com

FIRST LOOK: St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver

The new St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will be the most extensive hospital redevelopment in the province’s history. A historical beacon of health and care in Vancouver, the hospital is dedicated to embracing and serving the community’s physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs through compassionate care, teaching, and research. The new hospital will replace the current St. Paul’s Hospital, which has served the people of Vancouver for over 125 years, and will increase access to specialized care for the province. New walking and biking paths and nearby public transit options will connect the hospital and health campus to the community.
Advocacymountainviewtoday.ca

Vancouver Island First Nations plan to defer old-growth logging at protest sites

PORT RENFREW, B.C. — The leaders of three First Nations on southwestern Vancouver Island say they've told the B.C. government they want old-growth logging temporarily deferred in two areas, including the site at the centre of ongoing protests and arrests. The Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht hereditary and elected chiefs say...
Traffictheenergymix.com

Ottawa Directs Dollars to Clean Grid, Transit, Indigenous Guardians

Federal departments and agencies have spent the last few days issuing a flurry of new funding announcements for clean technologies, and for nature protection through the Indigenous Guardians program. Last Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. unveiled a C$960-million Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, aimed at supporting non-emitting...
Public Healthhalifaxmag.com

Roundup: COVID cases in 2 Dartmouth schools, some RCMP still wearing defaced Canadian flag, New Glasgow coach joins Olympic hockey team, how are unapproved travellers getting into N.S.?

Health officials reported COVID-19 cases in two HRM schools yesterday, with one person testing positive at Graham Creighton Junior High in Dartmouth and one at the Dartmouth campus of Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres. Both schools will be closed for cleaning and contact tracing until June 10. “There remains a...
Public Safetymountainviewtoday.ca

Worker operating excavator killed at Syncrude mine site in northern Alberta

FORT MCMURRAY — Occupational Health and Safety says a Syncrude employee operating an excavator was killed Sunday at an oilsands mine in northern Alberta. Government spokeswoman Natasha McKenzie says it happened at the company's Aurora mine, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray. McKenzie says no other details can be...
Archaeologyjusticenewsflash.com

“Unresolved Issues”: Started the search for the former NS boarding school site

SHUBENACADIE-Under the guidance of GPS, Johnathan Fowler took a ground penetrating instrument through the fields of Shubenacadie, New South Wales, and recorded the image below. On the surface, it may seem simple. However, Fowler, a researcher in landscape archaeology, carried an immeasurable weight of generations of aboriginal people. They wanted...
Kidscoastreporter.net

Youth council established on Coast

Youth on the Sunshine Coast now have another chance to influence political decisions in their community with the establishment of a youth council. The Sunshine Coast Youth Council (SCYC) aims to “make a difference and provide a youth perspective on issues facing our communities,” with a focus on community support, infrastructure and the environment, said Grade 12 Elphinstone Secondary student and Town of Gibsons Youth councillor Gravity Guignard, who introduced the newly-formed group to Gibsons councillors at a regular council meeting on May 18.
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

OTTAWA – Signs of summer’s pending arrival were greeted by other reasons for hope across much of Canada over the weekend as several provinces reported their lowest numbers of new COVID-19 infections in months and more than tens of thousands of Canadians was vaccinated. The good news started with Quebec....
PoliticsMexico Ledger

Mexico board approves additional road work

In April the city of Mexico approved a contract for crack and joint seal work on more than a dozen roads. That work, amounting to almost 31,000 square yards of pavement, has been completed. Because the project came in under budget, it left sufficient funds for additional work. As a...
Economy94.3 Jack FM

Save Fairy Creek: The battle over Western Canada’s ancient forests

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) – Nolan Paquette started working part-time at his local sawmill more than 20 years ago while still at school, pushing a broom on the clean-up team. Now 38, Paquette drives trucks and operates machinery at the same Western Forest Products-owned mill in Duke Point, Nanaimo, the third generation of his family to work in forestry on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island.
Small Businessdailymedicalcannabisnews.com

Can I open a cannabis shop in the District of West Vancouver?

West Vancouver District will soon be contributing to the North Shore’s Herb ‘n’ Sprawl after the council approved a tentative policy for retailing non-medicinal cannabis at its annual general meeting on May 31. The District of West Vancouver has come up with a preliminary plan that will allow cannabis retailers...
Politicsmcheraldonline.com

Catharine Township Discusses Sewer Issues, Road Weight Limits

During the May 20 Catharine Township meeting, Auditor Daryl Cole told supervisors that funding may be available for sewer projects. For the 3M Report, Keller Engineers gave a quote of $8,000. According to the Pa. Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP), municipalities are required to develop and implement comprehensive official plans...