Not so fast with your $250,000, St. Catharines

The new St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, will be the most extensive hospital redevelopment in the province’s history. A historical beacon of health and care in Vancouver, the hospital is dedicated to embracing and serving the community’s physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs through compassionate care, teaching, and research. The new hospital will replace the current St. Paul’s Hospital, which has served the people of Vancouver for over 125 years, and will increase access to specialized care for the province. New walking and biking paths and nearby public transit options will connect the hospital and health campus to the community.