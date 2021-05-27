Not so fast with your $250,000, St. Catharines
Asked to okay a formality, Pelham Town Council ignores staff recommendation and votes to defer. It was deja vu all over again at last week's regular meeting of Pelham Town Council, as it appeared that some councillors did not fully understand the motion they were voting on. Asked to approve the City of St. Catharines' contributing $250,000 to a non-profit organization working on an environmental project in Pelham, four councillors insisted on challenging how the money was to be spent. CAO David Cribbs and Mayor Marvin Junkin repeatedly pointed out that this was not a matter for council's involvement.