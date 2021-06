Much like we said in the Switzerland – USWNT preview, the idea of players U.S. men’s national team who “need” to “step up” is a lot different than in years past. Consider that a couple of years ago we’d see an MLS hotshot like Gyasi Zardes jump into the spotlight and immediately daydream of seeing him with the national team. Or we’d hear of Jozy Altidore getting disciplined by his new Toronto FC coach and wonder if that would affect him — not his place — with the U.S. program.