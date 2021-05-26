“The Next Agreement on Monetary Power on the Planet: Summer of 2022” – Politics
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) or Special Drawing Rights are a type of international reserve currency. It is managed by the main specialized organization of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF). After the end of the Bretton Woods Agreement in August 1971, SDRs were introduced to provide some direction for monetary affairs in this world. In the early stages, the value of the SDR was linked to a basket of major currencies: the US dollar, the Japanese yen, the German mark, the French franc, and the British pound sterling.