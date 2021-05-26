“The Next Agreement on Monetary Power on the Planet: Summer of 2022” – Politics

It swings around wildly in price. It consumes more energy than all the gas-guzzling SUVs in Chelsea put together. And, as well as legitimate investors, it is used by drug dealers and terrorists to shuffle assets through the financial system. Anyone watching the wild trading in Bitcoin and the other crypto-currencies over the last few days will have had all their prejudices about digital money confirmed. This stuff is flimsy, eccentric, and dangerous, and the sooner we are rid of it the better.