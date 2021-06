I believe that when it comes right down to it, most all of us have the same desire in life – to have a deep and abiding peace-peace of mind, peace of body and peace of relationships. But how does one achieve deep abiding peace in all areas of life? Could the answer be found perhaps in one of the last places we would look? For you see peace is available at any and every moment, if we are open and receptive. Peace comes with the acceptance that wherever I am, God is, and all is well.