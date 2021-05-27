Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Celtic coaching target agrees deal to become Dunfermline boss

By Authors
thecelticstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Celtic midfielder Peter Grant looks set to be appointed as the new head coach of Dunfermline Athletic. The 55-year-old made 483 appearances for Celtic across a fifteen-year period but it looks as if there will be no emotional return to Paradise. Grant, who recently left his role as Alloa Athletic manager, had been linked as part of the staff that may join should Eddie Howe. However, The Courier is reporting that Grant has agreed to replace Stevie Crawford at East End Park.

thecelticstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Strachan
Person
Stevie Crawford
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Eddie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#West Ham#Celtic#Dunfermline Athletic#Championship#Alloa Athletic Manager#West Brom#Emotional Return#East End Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
World67hailhail.com

Scotland boss Steve Clarke touches on 2014 Celtic talks

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed that he discussed the Celtic job with Dermot Desmond back in 2014. Clarke has been linked with the Hoops job several times throughout his career. He’s even been reported as one of the candidates to replace Neil Lennon as permanent Hoops boss this summer [Glasgow Times].
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Celtic coach in running for Scottish Premier League job

His short-lived reign as Celtic manager is set to come to an end this week or next, and even though his tenure will be criticised by some, it appears that John Kennedy has done enough to impress the teams in the league around him – after being linked with the vacant managerial role at Ross County.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Newcastle pushing ahead with £8m deal for Celtic man

Newcastle are pushing ahead with a move for Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to a report. Toon scouts have been watching the 23-year-old and were in attendance in the recent defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Now the Daily Mail reports that Steve Bruce and Newcastle “are advancing” their pursuit of the Norway international. Ajer looks set to leave Parkhead this summer after five years with the Hoops. He has got one year remaining on his contract and Celtic will not want to lose him for free next summer.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Former Celtic defender to be confirmed as Ross County boss

Malky Mackay looks set to replace his former Celtic teammate John Hughes as Ross County manager. Hughes opted against staying in Dingwall after sealing a stay in the top flight courtesy of a second half comeback win over Motherwell. Now the former SFA Performance Director looks set to be unveiled as the new County manager today.
Premier League67hailhail.com

Profile: Celtic target Aaron Boupendza

You’ll have heard by now that Celtic are monitoring target Aaron Boupendza. In fact, Turkish media outlet Miliyet claim that Celtic had an offer of €6.5million (£5.4m) rejected for the player. Boupendza has had a fantastic season in Turkey, scoring 22 league goals for Hatayspor. Not bad for a free transfer from Bordeaux, at a club who were competing in their first Super Lig season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Celtic close in on appointing Eddie Howe as their new boss with announcement expected 'shortly' - after Bournemouth's play-off defeat saw him cleared to talk to trusted coaches about Glasgow moves

Celtic claimed that the appointment of their new manager is imminent - as they unveiled a £2.5million thank-you gift to season-ticket holders. The preferred candidate for the past two months to succeed Neil Lennon, Eddie Howe’s move to Glasgow should be ratified any day. With Bournemouth having been eliminated from...
SoccerTribal Football

​Yokahama coach Postecoglou coy on Celtic rumours

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou is not prepared to talk about the rumours of his impending move to Celtic. The current Yokohama F. Marinos coach is being tipped as the man to take over at the Scottish giants. Ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was linked to the job, but talks broke...
Sports67hailhail.com

Ireland under-21 boss unhappy with Luca Connell situation at Celtic

Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford has voiced his unhappiness with Luca Connell failing to progress at Celtic. Connell was signed by the Hoops from Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2019. His signing looked to be a shrewd one at face value. A young Irish talent who had managed to secure English Championship experience at 18 years of age. He seemingly had the world at his feet.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Former Bournemouth boss Howe turns down Celtic

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has turned down Celtic. BBC Sport says Howe has turned down the opportunity to be the next manager of Celtic. The club had hoped the former Bournemouth boss would sign a contract in the next few days, after he became their preferred candidate. It's not...
SoccerTribal Football

Leicester agrees deal with Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand

Leicester City are closing on a deal with Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand. Football Insider says Bertrand, 31, accepted the Foxes' contract offer. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be a big admirer of the experienced defender, as he will fill the void left by the departing Christian Fuchs. Bertrand...
SoccerTribal Football

Napoli targeting Porto coach Sergio Conceicao

Napoli are targeting Porto coach Sergio Conceicao. Napoli are seeking a new coach after it was confirmed by president Aurelio de Laurentiis last night that Rino Gattuso was leaving. De Laurentiis chose to show Gattuso the door after Napoli failed to qualify for the Champions League. TMW says ADL is...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Top four finish was target when I arrived

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says there'll be no underestimating Aston Villa on Sunday with a top four place on the line. Chelsea will secure a top-four spot and Champions League qualification if they beat Villa and Tuchel is happy with the position they're in. He said: "It's exciting if you're...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Port Vale agree deal with Brad Walker

Brad Walker has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Port Vale when his current deal with Shrewsbury expires. Walker began his career with Hartlepool and made more than 100 appearances for the club before joining Crewe in 2017. The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed loan spells at Wrexham before and after...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Which Sheffield United player should Arsenal target?

As we obtain distance from the 2020-21 season and head into the summer transfer window, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the what-if transfer market game. Arsenal has a lot of work to do this summer, deciding how to handle the numerous senior players out on loan, upgrading the existing squad, addressing players that want to move on, and how to best test the top U23 prospects next season.