Celtic coaching target agrees deal to become Dunfermline boss
Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant looks set to be appointed as the new head coach of Dunfermline Athletic. The 55-year-old made 483 appearances for Celtic across a fifteen-year period but it looks as if there will be no emotional return to Paradise. Grant, who recently left his role as Alloa Athletic manager, had been linked as part of the staff that may join should Eddie Howe. However, The Courier is reporting that Grant has agreed to replace Stevie Crawford at East End Park.thecelticstar.com