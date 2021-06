Walmart has unveiled a new app for its workers, along with a plan to provide many associates with a new Samsung phone:. “Today, we’re excited to unveil [email protected] — a new app built in-house by Walmart Global Tech for U.S. store associates that provides an exclusive destination filled with new features to simplify daily tasks, serve our customers and plan for life outside of work. The idea of this app started as a way to manage associates’ schedules and has grown into our single in-store app for U.S. associates, saving them time and helping them be more efficient. We believe it’s the first of its kind in the retail industry.”