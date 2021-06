Splish, splash, does your backpack need a bath? If you answered yes, you may be wondering how to wash a backpack. Upkeep is the easiest way to maintain cleanliness—but it’s not always at the top of our never-ending to-do list. Our beloved cargo carriers are our trusty sidekicks as we tackle each new day. They’ve housed sweaty post-HIIT workout clothes, crumbly snacks or maybe even traveled the world. A deep cleaning once or twice per year can do wonders for the longevity of a rucksack. All you’ll need is a little elbow grease, a few household supplies and our easy step-by-step instructions to get started. Read on to find out how to give your favorite backpack the TLC it deserves.