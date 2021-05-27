New York Knicks ban fan who spat on Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young

The New York Knicks have banned a fan who spat on Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. “We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” The Knicks said in a statement. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”