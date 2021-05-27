Cancel
PELHAM COUNCIL | Backtracking, confusion mark regular meeting

By John Chick
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePelham Town Council’s bizarre odyssey with the proposed Park Place South townhouse development nearly came to a merciful end at the May 17 virtual meeting, with members finally approving the plan after three tries—though a final, confirming vote is due at their next meeting. The trouble began at council’s March...

thevoiceofpelham.ca
