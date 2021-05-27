State Accepting Rental Assistance Applications Starting June 1
Liberty, NY – Beginning June 1, the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (ODTA) will take applications from people seeking help in paying rent and/or utilities. “This is an opportunity for anyone who is truly struggling with covering the costs of daily life, especially in the destructive wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sullivan County Health & Family Services Commissioner John Liddle affirmed. “It’s called the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and it opens June 1 at 9 a.m.”sullivanny.us