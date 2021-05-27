Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan County, NY

State Accepting Rental Assistance Applications Starting June 1

sullivanny.us
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty, NY – Beginning June 1, the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (ODTA) will take applications from people seeking help in paying rent and/or utilities. “This is an opportunity for anyone who is truly struggling with covering the costs of daily life, especially in the destructive wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sullivan County Health & Family Services Commissioner John Liddle affirmed. “It’s called the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), and it opens June 1 at 9 a.m.”

sullivanny.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Income#Housing Assistance#Financial Assistance#Rental Property#State Services#Information Services#Tenants New York#Landlords Landlords#Erap#Rental Arrears Payments#Rent And Or Utilities#Application#For Rent#Tenant Applicants#Direct Deposit Payment#Utility Arrears#Eligibility Requirements#Required Information#Temporary#Property Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Area lawmakers propose legislation to aid small landlords

HLUGUENOT – State Senator Mike Martucci (R, New Hampton) and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R, Deerpark) announced they will submit legislation to help protect small landlords with less than 10 tenants. The state’s eviction moratorium has been extended till August 31 and in addition to small landlords in the region experiencing...
Sullivan County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 33% of people fully vaccinated

Some 33% of people living in Sullivan County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the New York Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Sullivan County, NYsullivanny.us

Foreclosure Redemption Deadline Pushed Back to September 3

Monticello, NY – Local property owners facing tax foreclosure now have until September 3, 2021 to redeem their properties. “In a normal year, the redemption deadline would be January 31,” explained Sullivan County Treasurer Nancy Buck, whose office collects County taxes. “The State extended that to May 1 this year, and then again to August 31, so in collaboration with our County Legislature, I agreed to extend the foreclosure redemption deadline to September 3 of this year.”
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan Legislature chairman says opponents misspoke over email issue

MONTICELLO – When Republican Sullivan County Legislature Chairman Rob Doherty has emailed his eight fellow lawmakers about specific issues or meetings, in many instances, they tell him during public sessions that they never received those communications from him. He disputes their claim. At a recent news conference, opposing legislators called...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

Bridge, Surrounding Roads in Hudson Valley Closed For 4 Months

A bridge and surrounding roads in the Hudson Valley will be closed for four months. The Sullivan County Division of Public Works is closing a portion of Town Highway 17, DeWitt Flats Road, in the Town of Callicoon, to replace County Bridge 241. For all the news that the Hudson...
Sullivan County, NYRiver Reporter

Meet the award winners

LIBERTY, NY — Roberta Byron-Lockwood and the Sullivan Catskill s Visitors Association were honored by their peers on May 6 taking home three 2021 New York State Tourism Excellence Awards. Destination marketing organizations, museums, attractions, and other tourism-related businesses gathered virtually to honor the work done in crisis conditions during...
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County mandates measles shots before attending summer camp

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature has adopted a local law requiring that all campers and staff members, whether paid of volunteer, have evidence of immunity to measles or a valid medical exemption. This is the third year the county has enacted the law. Evidence of immunity includes written documentation...
Sullivan County, NYsullivanny.us

It's Now Even Easier to Prepare for and Find a Job in Sullivan County

Monticello, NY – With New York State emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and available jobs multiplying across the area, Sullivan County’s Center for Workforce Development (CWD) has launched its own Facebook page to keep job-seekers up-to-date on the latest positions and training opportunities. “We have jobs to offer all over...
Sullivan County, NYsullivanny.us

DeWitt Flats Bridge to Close for Four Months

Jeffersonville, NY – The Sullivan County Division of Public Works is closing a portion of Town Highway 17 (DeWitt Flats Road), in the Town of Callicoon, to replace County Bridge 241. County Bridge 241 is located approximately 0.3 miles east of the intersection of State Route 52 and DeWitt Flats...
Sullivan County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

E-commerce facility could be coming to Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – A developer has expressed interest in building a one million square foot e-commerce center in Rock Hill. Sullivan County Partnership President Marc Baez said the end-user for the project, should it come to fruition, has not been disclosed. “Someone is kicking the tires. They approached, in concept, the...