Lackawanna County Court Notes

Reginald J. Baptiste, 46, of Bushkill, Pa., was sentenced to 1 year to 7 years in a state correctional institution, fined $3,000, and had his driver’s license suspended for a duration to be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the crimes of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Driving Under the Influence. Baptiste failed to stop for a posted DUI checkpoint along Stoney Hollow Road in Lehman Township on June 1, 2019. A trooper pursued Baptiste, who failed an order to stop and traveled at high rates of speed. When Baptiste was apprehended, he was observed to have bloodshot, dilated eyes and had an odor of marijuana. Baptiste admitted to ingesting cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day. Baptiste refused to submit to a blood test.