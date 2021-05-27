E-bike revolution takes to single track
The ‘whoops!’ and ‘whoas!’ said it all. And while that in itself was a surprise for the hardcore North Shore mountain biker, that Tessa Black was making those exclamations going up a gnarly trail was a sure sign that something different was going on here. Typically, the grind up the trail — particularly on these world class single tracks — is just that: a grind, and one definitely not punctuated with “whoops!’ and ‘whoas!,’ but rather ‘ughs’ and ‘gasps.’ The selling point of a mountain e-bike is it gets you up the hills faster so you can spend more time on the fun downhill parts.www.mitchelladvocate.com