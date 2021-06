UZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man. According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, 27-year old Corey Neace, of UZ, was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes and a dark gray or black shirt. He was also seen wearing Matterhorn steel toe work boots, according to the sheriff’s office.