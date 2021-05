A glorious recipe from Reem Kassis’ cookbook, The Arabesque Table. “I’m usually of the mindset, especially when it comes to such iconic dishes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ ” writes Reem Kassis in her book, The Arabesque Table, which showcases modern recipes while sharing the history of Arab cuisine. The Palestinian writer and James Beard-nominated cookbook author reasons that the tiramisu recipe included in her latest release “is in no way a better version of the classic. Rather, it is a variation of it that uses traditional Arabic cardamom coffee (because that’s what we usually drink at home), adds a bit more texture to the cream with chopped dates, and tops it with bright green crushed pistachios instead of cocoa powder.”