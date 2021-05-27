Cancel
Public Health

Morning News Brief: 27th May, 2021

tv6tnt.com
 5 days ago

T&T has recorded 17 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing this country's death total to 425. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 582 new COVID cases. The latest figures push the number of active cases to 8, 710. Officials say 447 people are currently hospitalised. So far 75, 586 people have received...

