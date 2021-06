MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominant the weather around here through the weekend. Very warm conditions and increasing humidity are expected. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. By the weekend highs will be in the lower 90s. Records for this time of the year are in the lower to middle 90s. Dew points will rise into the lower to middle 60s so you’ll feel a bit of humidity though humidity levels will peak early next week. Southerly flow through the nation’s midsection will lead to this warmup. After an early morning sprinkle or light shower today, the dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with our next significant chance of rain anticipated Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We remain well below average for rainfall this year.