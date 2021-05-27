WANTED: Older New Yorkers Who Make a Difference
Monticello, NY – While May is recognized nationally as Older Americans Month – acknowledging the incredible efforts and diverse contributions older adults make to communities across the nation – the NYS Office for the Aging has rescheduled the Older New Yorkers’ Day Celebration originally planned for this month. Instead, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the celebration will be held on October 1, 2021 in digital-only format.sullivanny.us