The Practical ROI of a Quick Active Directory Recovery
While every IT manager or administrators knows that a solid Active Directory recovery plan is an essential component of any business continuity strategy, calculating the practical return on investment (ROI) of an optimized AD recovery plan is notoriously tricky. Too many variables are at play to generate a defensible, exact calculation. And to set expectations up front: I won’t offer any sort of interactive ROI calculator here.securityboulevard.com