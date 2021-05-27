Joedy Dennis Talks About The Upcoming RABRAI Town Hall on June 1, 2021

Starting Tuesday, June 1, Town Hall will begin returning to our pre-COVID hours being open Monday thru Thursday with people generally returning to the hours they worked before COVID-19. The Board of Health has determined that mask use will still be expected of staff when they are in common areas or public areas of the building and that visitors will also still be expected to wear masks when entering the building. For the time being plexi-glass will remain in place at the main counter and where we’ve installed it in other places in the building. The building sign in for staff and visitors will no longer be required. The Town Hall will remain closed on Fridays with staff who hold hours on that day working remotely (this is temporary and subject to change).