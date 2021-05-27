Joedy Dennis Talks About The Upcoming RABRAI Town Hall on June 1, 2021

Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., will reopen for walk-in service June 1 after using an appointment-only system during the previous stages of the pandemic. Regular hours will remain weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Customers will be able to enter Town Hall from the main, northwest entrance at the Police Department, off MacGregor Avenue, or the adjacent Public Restroom entrance. They may visit any department housed in Town Hall for general assistance. Appointments with specific staff are strongly encouraged in advance to ensure availability. A staff directory is available at www.estes.org/contact.