Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MO

Charleston Water Treatment Plant earns honor

By Standard Democrat
Standard Democrat
 13 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that Poplar Bluff Municipal Utilities and Charleston Water Treatment Plant have been awarded the 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50 Year Award from the American Dental Association (ADA), Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children.

standard-democrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, MO
Government
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
City
Charleston, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Tap Water#Community Health Centers#Community Centers#Health Department#Association Of State#Ada#Community Water Systems#Dental Health Website#Fluoridated Water#Fluoridation Programs#Dental Director#Drinking Water#Fluoride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Missouri Statemogreenway.com

9% of all hemp acreage in Missouri failed testing in 2020

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, 9% of planted hemp acreage in the program’s first year failed testing. 69% tested within the compliance limits and was eligible for harvest in 2020. There were 207 Producer Registrations and 78 Agricultural Hemp Propagule and Seed Permits approved and an additional 80...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known

This story was originally published on The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ northern Missouri plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents. Early on […] The post COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statestlrecord.com

Missouri legislature approves COVID liability protection for businesses

On the last day of the legislative session May 14, the Missouri legislature passed a COVID-19 tort relief bill that is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill provides tort relief for businesses facing exposure claims, health care providers in medical liability actions, and certain product liability defendants.
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The law, proposed by Republican Lt....
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Missouri Stateksmu.org

8 Takeaways From A Fruitful, But Frustrating, Missouri Legislative Session

One common trait of Missouri legislative politics is that leaders from both parties tend to overpromise heading into a legislative session. But the 2021 Missouri General Assembly yielded significant legislation that will reverberate throughout the state for years to come. Republicans finished some priorities that hung in legislative limbo for years. And even the deeply outnumbered Democrats played key roles in influencing the process.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters

A conservative anti-tax group wants Missourians to decide whether they will pay extra for gas starting in October. On Monday morning, Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, filed paperwork with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office to begin the process of putting the 12.5-cents a gallon tax increase on a statewide ballot. To […] The post Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters appeared first on Missouri Independent.