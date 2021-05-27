Charleston Water Treatment Plant earns honor
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that Poplar Bluff Municipal Utilities and Charleston Water Treatment Plant have been awarded the 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50 Year Award from the American Dental Association (ADA), Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children.standard-democrat.com