MLB

Kurtenbach: Giants-Dodgers Round 2 will tell us what we need to know about San Francisco

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants were rocked in their first series with the Dodgers this season, losing all three games at Oracle Park. The disappointing series shot the plucky upstarts from the Bay back into third place in the National League West, behind the Padres and their arch-rivals. But the Giants have been afforded an opportunity for swift revenge — four games in Los Angeles to close out their National League schedule in May.

MLBnumberfire.com

Brandon Belt batting cleanup for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Brandon Belt as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt will play first base and bat fourth, while Wilmer Flores takes the afternoon off. Belt has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel today and is projected to score 15.7 fantasy points.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Pittsburgh Pirates 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will have their fourth match with the Pittsburgh Pirates at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Giants won the first meeting with the Pirates but they...
MLBCBS Sports

San Francisco Giants

Bishop was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to May 12. The nature of Bishop's injury isn't known. He had posted an RBI, a double and one run scored across three games with High-A Eugene prior to the injury. April 7, 2021 04:28 PM. Giants' Hunter Bishop: Playing in...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make the...
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBnumberfire.com

Giants' Darin Ruf on first base, in cleanup role Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Darin Ruf will play first base and bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds. Ruf has been bumped up from the seventh spot in the order and he will make another start in place of Brandon Belt (side) on first base. Belt had an MRI come back negative and is considered day-to-day. Buster Posey will hit second on Monday and Mike Yastrzemski will bat third. Alex Dickerson has swapped spots with Ruf.
MLBAsbury Park Press

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (24-16) and Cincinnati Reds (19-19) begin a four-game series Monday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Giants vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Giants lead 2-1 Sunday: The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Wilmer Flores as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores will sit Sunday's contest out while Brandon Belt takes over at first base and bats cleanup. Flores has made 114 plate appearances so far this season and has 2 home...
FiveThirtyEight

The San Francisco Giants’ 2010s Dynasty Didn’t Follow The Rules. Neither Has Their Rebuild.

A decade ago, the San Francisco Giants built one of the strangest dynasties in baseball history — winning three World Series in five seasons while also missing the playoffs (and sometimes finishing below .500) in each of their non-championship seasons. That dynasty officially came to an end after San Francisco lost the 2016 Division Series to the eventual champion Chicago Cubs, with the team tumbling to 64-98 the following year. But baseball’s weirdest dynasty was never going to transition into a conventional rebuild. So instead of fading away, the Giants have remained surprisingly competitive even after their glory years ended — especially this season, as they lead the National League West over the favored Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres (for now). And they’ve done it with one of the most unique roster constructions in MLB today.
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBPosted by
ABC10

Alex Wood improves to 5-0, Mike Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series. It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.
MLBSFGate

L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

Dodgers third. Trevor Bauer called out on strikes. Mookie Betts doubles to center field. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0...
MLBnumberfire.com

Darin Ruf starting for Giants in place of scratched Brandon Belt (side)

The San Francisco Giants will start Darin Ruf at first base for late-scratch Brandon Belt in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Belt was originally slated to replace Ruf in today's lineup, but the team scratched Belt shortly before game time. Ruf will now remain in the lineup and play first base.