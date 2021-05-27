Shamokin council candidate barred from attending public meetings
SUNBURY — A Shamokin man who won the Republican nomination for Shamokin City Council in the primary election is banned from attending public city council meetings. On Wednesday, Northumberland County Senior Judge Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. prohibited Joseph Lechinskie Jr. 36, from being within 100 feet of Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel, which includes her home, place of employment, a restaurant she frequents, and the city council meetings. Leschinskie allegedly threatened Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting in September.www.dailyitem.com