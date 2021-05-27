Legislators find common ground during 2021 session

The Vermont General Assembly finished its work Friday, May 21, and adjourned. It is possible that we will reconvene again this year. The House has scheduled dates in June in the event we meet to consider overriding any bills vetoes by Gov. Phil Scott. As of this writing, he has vetoed S.107 dealing with confidential information in the arrest and charging of juveniles. Whether we meet in June is not determined at this point. We may also meet in the fall to consider further adjustments to use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.