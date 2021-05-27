EA generated $1.6 billion in revenue last year from just Ultimate Team modes

The UK video game software and hardware charts for the month of May 2021 have arrived and it has been a busy month for new releases with Resident Evil: Village, New Pokemon Snap, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, and more, all releasing during the month of May. The best-selling game was Capcom’s latest survival horror title Resident Evil: Village. We also had the first new entry in years for the beloved Pokemon Snap series, New Pokemon Snap (Review) release for the Nintendo Switch. The game entered the charts at No.10, however it should be noted that Nintendo doesn’t share digital data, so it has most likely charted higher. In terms of hardware the PlayStation 5 was the best selling console followed by the Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch in third. Check out the UK charts for the month of May below!