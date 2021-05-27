Cancel
EA generated $1.6 billion in revenue last year from just Ultimate Team modes

By Alissa McAloon
Gamasutra
 13 days ago

Electronic Arts generated $5.63 billion in net revenue for the whole of its 2021 financial year, $1.62 billion of which came solely from the often controversial Ultimate Team modes in its sports games like FIFA 21. Those specific figures for Ultimate Team popped up in a recent filing from EA...

