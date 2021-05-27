Giants Vs. Dodgers 05/27/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) head into this divisional series with the San Francisco Giants 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres (32-18) for first place in the National League West. But the Giants are tied with the Dodgers after sweeping a pair of games with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will try to move back ahead of them in the standings starting on Thursday when they begin a four-game series as opening +113 road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com (how the moneyline works).