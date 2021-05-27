Cancel
Mentor, OH

Mentor offering shot and a beer at Mentor Rocks summer concert series

By Nicole Meyer
cleveland19.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available free of charge near the main vendor area, after you receive your shot you will be presented a voucher for one beverage item. The program was developed with the support of Lake County General Health District,...

www.cleveland19.com
