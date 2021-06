It's going to be HOT this weekend. We're talking 90's with sunshine and sweat. Just how much sweat is up to you, but those 90's are no doubt going to hit most of the state of Iowa Saturday and Sunday (with upper 80's beyond). But, why exactly? Not that 90's in early June are an anomaly, but how are we going from 60's last week and high 70's/low 80's this week to boom 90's this weekend? In a word: SCIENCE!