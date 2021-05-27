Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs his four transfer priorities after Europa League loss

By Callum Vurley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United that he wants four transfers in the summer window.

The Red Devils lost to Villarreal in the Europa League on Wednesday night after being defeated on penalties.

It means it is four years since the last time United won a trophy and the fans are not best pleased.

Solskjaer even mentioned after the loss to Villarreal that he was in desperate need of some players.

And he has reiterated that desire to the Old Trafford board with the Norweigan looking to improve all areas of his squad, including a striker and a centre-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAnqE_0aDog8Hl00
United have lost the Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal (Image: PA)

Solskjaer wants Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Pau Torres.

He is also keen on West Ham's Declan Rice.

All four would cost the club a pretty penny, potentially totalling up to £300m, while Solskjaer is also conscious of the fact that landing the quartet would be significantly difficult.

Of the four, Sancho is seen as the most achievable target with talks held in 2020 and Borussia Dortmund happy to sell at a cheaper price than last summer.

Kane, on the other hand, is on the other end of the scale with the price alone putting off United after Tottenham demanded at least £150m for the 27-year-old.

Despite the Spurs frontman looking to leave this summer, Daniel Levy does not want to sell the England international - while Manchester City are the favourites.

Torres played against United for Villarreal and has long been on the club's radar while his fine performance in the Europa League final would only have convinced the transfer chiefs more over a deal.

Who should United sign this transfer window? Comment below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNvPw_0aDog8Hl00
United boss Solskjaer is desperate to sign Kane (Image: PA)

West Ham value Rice at as much as £100m, which would put off any club, while the Guardian also report that Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is also on their radar.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has insisted United are determined to put things right.

He added: "People say a lot about Manchester United going downhill, blah, blah, blah, blah... but for me, the club, desire, hunger, talent, ability, the squad, we have everything to compete at the highest level.

"We just have to show it to the world and ourselves, show why we belong in the top places and why we need to win finals like this.

"Manchester City win the league, we finished second. Doesn't mean nothing. Villarreal won the Europa League, we finished second. For us it's nothing.

"I don't want to hear 'they were so close' because it means nothing. One winner, one loser. Today we lost. We have to find out why and make sure next time we don't lose."

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

356K+
Followers
70K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Ham#Manchester City#The Red Devils#The Europa League#Old Trafford#Norweigan#Borussia Dortmund#Tottenham#Spurs#Guardian#Real Madrid#United For Villarreal#England#Time#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Solskjaer: Protests affected player preparation ahead of Liverpool defeat

The Man United boss would not use a change in pre-match plans as an excuse for his side's poor performance against Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his Manchester United players were affected by a change in pre-match preparation due to the fans protesting outside but would not use it as an excuse after a disappointing defeat.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Solskjaer: United deserved defeat after letting Liverpool off the hook

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflected on tonight’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool and on a more positive note is looking forward to Old Trafford hosting fans next week. The Manchester United manager accepted during his post-match that Liverpool deserved to win the match tonight. The scoreline is deflating but...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'are set to make £40m bid for Raphael Varane this summer', with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intent on partnering the Real Madrid defender with captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a £40million bid for Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane this summer. United are on track to finish second in the Premier League but their defence has been shaky, with more goals conceded than 17th-placed Brighton. According to the Mirror, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Sunday morning chat with 'positive' Harry Maguire has left him optimistic Man United captain WILL recover from ligament damage and be fit for Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Harry Maguire feels 'positive' about whether he will be fit for the Europa League final after talking to the centre half on Sunday morning. The United captain picked up an ankle knock in a 3-1 win against Aston Villa a week ago, marking him as a doubt for the European showpiece on May 29.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Solskjaer’s work at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youngsters at Old Trafford and getting the results. At the time of writing, we’ve just on the back of a 4-2 defeat at home against arch-rivals Liverpool. Although it’s never excusable, at least we can say at full-time we’ve had a better season than the reigning champions, who ended their 30-year wait for league success before throwing it down the drain.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

United Briefing: Ole's call for leaders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his Manchester United defenders to step up to the plate and fill the void left by injured captain Harry Maguire. — Our skipper suffered ankle ligament damage against Aston Villa last Sunday and was forced to watch the Reds' back-to-back Old Trafford defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool this week in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Roy Keane says Manchester United's squad is 'NOT good enough' to topple Manchester City as Red Devils legend insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs 'four or five' signings to topple Pep Guardiola's side after Edinson Cavani's contract renewal

Roy Keane believes Manchester United need 'four or five' additions this summer to challenge for the Premier League title as the former Red Devils captain said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is 'nowhere near good enough' to topple Man City. United have built on their third-place finish last campaign and look...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United FANS are at fault for back-to-back league defeats with anti-Glazer protests playing a factor in affecting squad... and boss hopes there won't be 'violence or over-the-top things' when fans return on Tuesday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits the anti-Glazer protests at Manchester United have been a factor in his team suffering back-to-back home defeats. United were handed a punishing schedule of four games in eight days after the fixture against Liverpool was postponed due to violent demonstrations against the club’s American owners. Further...