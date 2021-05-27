Cancel
Meet Eric Eztli, The SELA Community Leader Throwing Open Mics In His Childhood Home

By Astrid
LATACO
LATACO
 8 days ago
I walked up a driveway to a small garage in the City of Bell last Friday, where a group of creatives came together in person for the third YouTube livestream of Alivio Open Mic, a grassroots safe space created to celebrate the working class community of Southeast Los Angeles (SELA). Folks gathered in a circle on the driveway doing strange vocal exercises I will never understand, while the host recorded them for Instagram from the vantage point of the top of his parent’s pickup truck. I knew from that moment it was going to be one hell of a show.

