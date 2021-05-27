Meet Eric Eztli, The SELA Community Leader Throwing Open Mics In His Childhood Home

Just how many prank or meme-based videos can you handle before you start asking the more serious questions in life?. This is the question that led 24-year-old Jesus Morales on a very diverse path from your average TikTok influencer fueled by generosity and empathy for street vendors. Born in Aurora, Illinois, to parents originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, he moved to the west coast to attend school and major in Business. Attending school while holding a regular 9 to 5 ob at a gym, he felt content with climbing the corporate ladder and continued with his daily routine. When his workplace was shut down, he was placed on furlough and had no idea what to do with his free time.