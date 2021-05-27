Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021: Up to 60% off laptops, gaming PCs, accessories

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has a reputation for making solid machines at good prices, and in celebration of Memorial Day, those prices have gotten even better. Enter the Lenovo Memorial Day Sale 2021, and like other Memorial Day sales we’ve seen, you don’t actually have to wait until Memorial Day — you can shop these deals today. For this sale, Lenovo is offering a selection of some of its best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories like webcams and headphones at savings of up to 60% off. That can save you hundreds of dollars, depending on which machine you choose. To help you decide, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite deals below, but with prices like these, they may not even last until the weekend, so you better be quick.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Best Laptops#Gaming Laptops#Laptops On Sale#Gaming Machines#Google Workspace#Chromebooks#Intel Celeron#Ac#Usb C#Thinkpad#Intel Iris X#Tb Hdd#Coldfront 2 0#Ips#Dolby#Digital Trends#Lenovo Chromebook Flex#Lenovo Legion 5i#Gaming Pcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

HP gaming portfolio launched with Omen laptops, monitors and gaming hubs

HP has launched a new lineup of gaming device which includes new Omen 16, Omen 17, and Victus by HP 16 gaming laptops, Omen 25i Gaming Monitor, and Omen Oasis Gaming Hub. The Omen 16 and Omen 17 are an addition to the already existing lineup of gaming laptops. The OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is a bright and customizable gaming monitor which has been launched besides the community gaming with OMEN OASIS Beta feature in OMEN Gaming Hub. The company also debuted Victus by HP, its next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio, with a 16-inch laptop.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell Vostro 5510 laptops are over $750 cheaper today

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from various manufacturers and retailers, but if you want to buy from one of the most trusted names in the industry, you should take a look at Dell laptop deals. Some of these offers come from Dell itself, such as this $764 discount for the Dell Vostro 5510 that brings the laptop’s price down to just $949 from its original price of $1,713, for a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 in epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best laptops for students and mobile professionals. It's compact, extremely lightweight, and has a long battery life to the tune of 15 hours. For a limited time, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $199 from Walmart. Usually,...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano gets massive Memorial Day discount

Lenovo is back at it again with a Memorial Day sale on its best laptops. For a limited time, you can save up to 63% on select Lenovo laptops like the excellent ThinkPad X1 Nano. As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano with 11th Gen Intel Core...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Lenovo Legion 7 (2021) Gaming Laptop

It used to be that if you wanted to play great PC games, you could either choose to build a machine with a high-end graphics card and processor or buy a ready-made machine with high-end specs. What makes 2021 different is that graphic cards and computer components are in amazingly short supply, thanks in part to crypto miners snapping up GPUs meant for the consumers.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get 38% off Alienware laptops in Dell's sale with this code

Happy Monday - fancy a new laptop? That's the messaging that Dell UK is going for in their weekly deals, where they're offering 31% off on a pair of Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops - plus £200 cashback when you trade in an older model and an extra 10% off when you use code DELLNJPC102.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Dell Memorial Day sales: big savings on Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware laptop deals

The Dell Memorial Day sales are here, though they're currently dubbed 'Summer Sales', and whether you're after a big discount on the premium XPS, a super cheap Inspiron model, or a turbo charged G-Series or Alienware gaming laptop deal there's plenty to take advantage of this year. Memorial Day sales are just kicking off, too, which means you'll want to keep checking back for more offers throughout the event.
ElectronicsIGN

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: The Best Deals on Dell & Alienware Gaming PCs, Gaming Laptops, Monitors, Coupon Codes, and More

Move over Black Friday. When it comes to Dell, the best deals don't come in November, but right here and right now in May. The Dell Memorial Day Sale has always offered the best deals you could find on Alienware gaming PCs and gaming laptops, and this year looks to be no different. Although Memorial Day is still several days away, some deals have already started today. We'll keep adding more top deals as they show up at Dell all the way through Memorial Day weekend.
ElectronicsIGN

Best Memorial Day 2021 PC and Laptop Deals

From price matches to the latest and greatest discounts, Memorial Day is looking to be another brilliant weekend of deals. There are plenty of video game deals, alongside some of the very best discounts on laptops and desktop PCs available for the year. All these deals will only be available until the end of the day on May 31, so don't miss out.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 and Detachable CM3 start under $350

ASUS has revealed its latest Chromebook, with the new Chromebook Flip CM3 and Chromebook Detachable CM3 promising two options when it comes to folding, rotating Chrome OS. Both tap MediaTek processors to help keep prices down to under $350. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3. The 2-in-1 of the duo, the Chromebook...
ElectronicsTODAY.com

Walmart Memorial Day 2021: Deals on AirPods, Lenovo, Shark and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Memorial Day is almost...
ElectronicsWired

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Tech, Gaming, Home, and More

Big shopping events are always a tad overwhelming (even if you're in the business of writing about them). All the promotional emails and push notifications may leave you scrolling through endless product listings—or worse, buying something crappy just because it's on sale. We sifted through hundreds of price drops and...
Retailchromeunboxed.com

Deal Alert: $150 off the Core i5 HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1

In mid-April, HP quietly rolled out a consumer version of the Elite C1030 Chromebook and it is currently available from Best Buy for $949. The device turned out to be a perfect clone of the ultra-premium convertible C1030 that was aimed at the Enterprise sector but there was a little bit of confusion about the specific specifications as the datasheet from HP lists the consumer model as having LTE when, in fact, it didn’t. Apart from that, the HP Chromebook x360 13c is still a powerful 13.5″ 2-in-1 with a bevy of features that you’d expect from a premium thousand-dollar laptop.
ComputersThe Verge

Samsung announces Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go laptops from $349

Samsung has announced two new Windows laptops running Arm-based processors. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G both use Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm rather than Samsung’s own Exynos designs. The Galaxy Book Go is an entry-level model that starts at $349. It has the updated Snapdragon 7c Gen...
Computersacquiremag.com

Asus' ZenBook 13 might be one of the best laptop values on the market

Asus is bringing some serious value with their latest laptop, the ZenBook 13. The new ultraportable features a 13.3" OLED display with full HD resolution inside a case that weighs just 2.45 lbs. You've also got an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 13-hour battery life with fast charging, military-grade durability that meets the MIL-STD-810G standard, an edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard, and an ErgoLift hinge that positions the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle.