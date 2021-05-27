EUR/CHF Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0933; (P) 1.0953; (R1) 1.0966;. Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. As long as 1.0915 cluster support (38.2% retracement 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0903) holds, we’d still treat the price actions from 1.1149 as a correction. Break of 1.1026 resistance would argue that larger up trend is resuming. However, sustained break of 1.0903/15 will suggest bearish reversal, or at least bring deeper fall to next cluster support zone at 1.0737 support zone (61.8% retracement at 1.0751).www.actionforex.com