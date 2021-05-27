EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CAD – Bullish. USD/CAD experienced its best week in about 15 months in the aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The dominant downtrend since 2020 could now be at risk as the pair is attempting to clear the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 1.2468 inflection point is also in focus. If the US Dollar clears the latter against the Canadian Dollar, it could open the door to testing peaks from April. Otherwise, a turn back lower may place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. These could establish a bullish crossover in the coming week.