EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.0933; (P) 1.0953; (R1) 1.0966;. Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. As long as 1.0915 cluster support (38.2% retracement 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0903) holds, we’d still treat the price actions from 1.1149 as a correction. Break of 1.1026 resistance would argue that larger up trend is resuming. However, sustained break of 1.0903/15 will suggest bearish reversal, or at least bring deeper fall to next cluster support zone at 1.0737 support zone (61.8% retracement at 1.0751).

www.actionforex.com
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.67; (P) 110.90; (R1) 111.10;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. But further rise remains in favor with 109.70 support intact. Above 111.10 will target 111.71 key resistance. Firm break there will carry larger implication. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 110.95 from 107.47 at 112.64 next. On the downside, however, break of 109.70 support will turn bias back to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1930. Although yesterday's sideways swings below Wednesday's 1.1969 high suggests consolidation may continue ahead of release of Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index later today, downside bias remains and below 1.1882 would signal correction from last Friday's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended and yield re-test of this level next week.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7568; (P) 0.7580; (R1) 0.7594;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 0.7477 is still extending. On the downside, break of 0.7477 will extend the correction from 0.8006 to 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/GBP

There are both potential long and short opportunities in EUR/GBP just ahead, all depending on what we may get from the Bank of England’s upcoming monetary policy statement. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at a setup on EUR/NZD as it retests channel support, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
MarketsDailyFx

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are betting the Euro could reverse recent losses. EUR/USD and EUR/GBP may be at risk, watch for key support. Check out my webinar recording to learn more about IGCS. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Near-term outlook for EUR/USD still looks weak – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD still risks further declines in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘despite the breach of 1.1855, downward momentum has not improved by all that much’ and we held the view that ‘there is room for EUR to dip to 1.1835’. Our expectation did not materialize as EUR dipped to 1.1846 before rebounding smartly (high has been 1.1921). Downward pressure has dissipated and the current movement is deemed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR is likely to trade within a 1.1875/1.1935 range for today.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Resumption of the recent decline. 1.1950 - Last Thur's NY high. 1.1925 - Last Fri's high. 1.1886 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res). 1.1848 - Last Fri's 9-week low. 1.1812 - 80.9% r of 1.1705-1.2266. 1.1786 - Apr 02 high (now sup). EUR/USD - 1.1873.. Euro swung sideways initially...
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

Euro Forecast: Time To Turn Bearish On Long-Term EUR/USD Price Outlook

Last week’s FOMC meeting could prove to have been a watershed moment for EUR/USD. It’s now even more clear that the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is more hawkish than the ECB’s, and that will likely weaken EUR/USD further in the weeks ahead. Even in the short-term, EUR/USD could fall some...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Continuation Setups on NZD/USD and EUR/CHF

Whether you like trading the comdolls or you’re more into European currencies, I got yo back with hot trend plays on NZD/USD and EUR/CHF. NZD/USD has been trading in a downtrend since late May but the bears really put the pedal to the metal last week when they dragged the Kiwi down to the .6925 levels.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD – Bullish. USD/CAD experienced its best week in about 15 months in the aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The dominant downtrend since 2020 could now be at risk as the pair is attempting to clear the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 1.2468 inflection point is also in focus. If the US Dollar clears the latter against the Canadian Dollar, it could open the door to testing peaks from April. Otherwise, a turn back lower may place the focus on the 20-day and 50-day SMAs. These could establish a bullish crossover in the coming week.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Daily Pre-FOMC

EUR/USD has been in a wedge bull flag since May 28. Yesterday it triggered a wedge buy signal by going above Monday’s high. The breakout was small and closed yesterday around Monday’s high instead of far above it. This is a weak entry for the bulls. Traders are still deciding...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Daily: Traders' Focus Is On The Close, Not The Open

EUR/USD is having a small bull day so far today. The double bottom bull flag since the June 4 low has seen a 3-week selloff. It's still a pullback from the rally that began on May 13. It's also in a wedge bull flag as well. Bulls want a bull bar today to increase chances of a couple legs up over the next couple weeks.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation

EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Bears are waiting for a significant break of the current 4-hour support. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance. The 10...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3811; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3885 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bearish channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.4075. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4165.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Daily Resistance

The US dollar carries on its rally as the SNB sticks with ultra-loose policy. Strong momentum above 0.9090 indicates that the directional bias has shifted to the upside as sellers rush to bail out. The rebound is now testing the resistance at 0.9200 on the daily chart. The RSI shows...
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY drops to daily lows, approaches 133.00

EUR/JPY loses further ground and looks to test 133.00. The yen remains bid and weighs on the cross on Wednesday. The FOMC meeting will be the salient event later in the session. Further buying interest in the Japanese yen forces EUR/JPY to recede to the area of new 2-day lows...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of daily highs

EUR/NZD sits in the bullish territory ahead of the Fed. The bulls need to break hourly highs for a continuation to the upside. EURNZD is consolidating the bullish close from Tuesday's business in quiet pre-Federal Reserve announcement market conditions. With that being said, there are prospects of a bullish continuation...
MarketsForexTV.com

CHF close to breakout

USD/CHF broke out of the descending channel we had highlighted in the past, after the hawkish Fed meeting last week. Strong bullish momentum pushed the pair into overbought territory on the daily RSI …