Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sampling Solutions That Keep Up with Proactive Environmental Monitoring

labmanager.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3M environmental scrub sampler with 10 mL wide spectrum neutralizer. The 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler with 10mL Wide Spectrum Neutralizer is the first and only sample collection device and neutralizing solution to be granted the AOAC® Performance Tested MethodSM certification. Q: How do I ensure I have effective solutions...

www.labmanager.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Monitoring#3m#Free Samples#Aoac International#Effective Solutions#Downstream Test Methods#Sample Collection#Optimal Pickup#Organism Viability#Neutralizing Solution#Scrub Dot Technology#Integrity#Biofilm#3m#Absorbency#Rough Surfaces
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Qardio And Redox Partner To Connect Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions To EHRs

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio and Redox today announced a partnership that enables Qardio's remote patient monitoring solution, QardioMD, to become immediately interoperable with any organization using Redox for healthcare data exchange. This partnership will facilitate remote care delivery and translate electronic health record (EHR) data into actionable insights for better clinical decision making and patient outcomes.
IndustryCIO

A Quantitative Comparison of UPS Monitoring and Servicing Approaches Across Edge Environments

A fleet of single-phase UPSs distributed geographically across many edge sites presents unique challenges when it comes to monitoring and servicing. In this paper we present key considerations when deciding between managing the fleet of UPSs yourself vs. outsourcing that responsibility to a third-party vendor or partner. A tool is also presented that provides a framework for discussion on quantifying the costs associated with each alternative. We walk through four scenarios and demonstrate how key drivers like age distribution of the fleet and cost of downtime influence which approach makes financial sense.
Technologymarinelink.com

Roll Group to Implement We4Sea Fleet Monitoring Solution

Dutch performance monitoring company We4Sea and mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat have signed an agreement for We4Sea to join a growing group of more than 40 certified providers offering applications via Inmarsat’s digital solutions Fleet Data and Fleet Connect. The announcement coincides with news of a first We4Sea-Inmarsat collaboration to...
Agriculturearxiv.org

Enhancing Environmental Enforcement with Near Real-Time Monitoring: Likelihood-Based Detection of Structural Expansion of Intensive Livestock Farms

Environmental enforcement has historically relied on physical, resource-intensive, and infrequent inspections. Advances in remote sensing and computer vision have the potential to augment compliance monitoring, by providing early warning signals of permit violations. We demonstrate a process for rapid identification of significant structural expansion using satellite imagery and focusing on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) as a test case. Unpermitted expansion has been a particular challenge with CAFOs, which pose significant health and environmental risks. Using a new hand-labeled dataset of 175,736 images of 1,513 CAFOs, we combine state-of-the-art building segmentation with a likelihood-based change-point detection model to provide a robust signal of building expansion (AUC = 0.80). A major advantage of this approach is that it is able to work with high-cadence (daily to weekly), but lower resolution (3m/pixel), satellite imagery. It is also highly generalizable and thus provides a near real-time monitoring tool to prioritize enforcement resources to other settings where unpermitted construction poses environmental risk, e.g. zoning, habitat modification, or wetland protection.
IndustryLodging

A Proactive Approach to Pest Control

In the hospitality industry, pest sightings are a detrimental hit to businesses’ reputations and bottom lines. Knowing how to proactively avoid pests is critical to ensuring a hotel stays in good standing with vacationing families, business travelers, and everyone in between. Implementing proactive strategies against the hospitality industry’s top offending pests can help hotels avoid a pest problem becoming a business problem.
Charlotte, NCcdrecycler.com

Wastequip acquires Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions

Wastequip, Charlotte, North Carolina, announced it has acquired Wastebuilt Environmental Solutions LLC (Wastebuilt), a provider of parts, equipment and services for refuse and specialty fleet applications. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Wastebuilt operates 12 facilities in major metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. and provides parts for refuse bodies, chassis, containers, hoses...
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Varcode Provides Time and Temperature Monitoring for Asset Tracking Solution from Media Sourcery

CHICAGO – May 25, 2021 – Varcode™, maker of digital time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced an agreement to integrate its Smart Tag™ technology with Media Sourcery Inc.’s new cold chain solution. The solution’s initial application is for tracking COVID-19 test kits, monitoring that they are stored and transported at the proper temperature throughout the supply chain.
Environmentworldpipelines.com

IMCA publishes recommended code of practice on environmental sustainability

This Code was developed by its Members through IMCA’s committee governance structure and sets expectations for the marine contracting industry in managing key environmental and climate topics associated with offshore marine construction. IMCA’s CEO Allen Leatt explained:. “IMCA started its environmental sustainability journey with its members four years ago. Since...
TechnologyHPCwire

cPacket Networks Extends Ultra-Low-Latency Monitoring and Brokering Solution for 100Gbps Network Observability

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2021 — cPacket Networks, a leading provider of intelligent observability for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud networks, today announced two new products designed to deliver ultra-low-latency, high-performance, high-density 100Gbps network observability in support of the latest enterprise automation, data center consolidation, and high-performance computing requirements. Building on cPacket’s existing 100Gbps portfolio, the new cVu 32100 and cVu 32100E network packet broker+ allow enterprises to acquire, aggregate, observe, and reliably deliver network packet data to IT performance and security tools. Equipped with advanced features with the right economics and scale, these new products provide a solution for ultra-low-latency monitoring and packet brokering at the same time. This results in faster transaction velocity, better user experience, lower mean-time-to-resolution, and reduced customer churn.
Technologylabmanager.com

Protecting Your Lab Instruments by Optimizing Power Sources

Laboratory instruments are designed to work within an operational power range, and disruptions to the power supply can affect the functions and lifetime of instruments. Natural disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons can lead to blackouts, cutting off power supply to essential instruments like freezers, which affects the stability of frozen samples. Additionally, power fluctuations and spikes may diminish data reproducibility and damage expensive equipment. Here, we will discuss some strategies to supply your instruments with the correct electrical power at all times.
Chemistryarxiv.org

An Extendible, Graph-Neural-Network-Based Approach for Accurate Force Field Development of Large Flexible Organic Molecules

An accurate force field is the key to the success of all molecular mechanics simulations on organic polymers and biomolecules. Accuracy beyond density functional theory is often needed to describe the intermolecular interactions, while most correlated wavefunction (CW) methods are prohibitively expensive for large molecules. Therefore, it posts a great challenge to develop an extendible ab initio force field for large flexible organic molecules at CW level of accuracy. In this work, we face this challenge by combining the physics-driven nonbonding potential with a data-driven subgraph neural network bonding model (named sGNN). Tests on polyethylene glycol polymer chains show that our strategy is highly accurate and robust for molecules of different sizes. Therefore, we can develop the force field from small molecular fragments (with sizes easily accessible to CW methods) and safely transfer it to large polymers, thus opening a new path to the next-generation organic force fields.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

A novel nanometer-scale proximity labeling method targeting histidine residues

Researchers have created a new nanometer-scale proximity labeling system that targets histidine residues quickly, providing a new chemical tool in protein chemical modification. Protein chemical modification, a technology that introduces functions into the chemical structure of proteins through irreversible strong bonds, is used for the creation of protein-based biomaterials and...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Dispensers and Tank Gauging and Environmental Monitoring Systems Market (Future Trends PDF) | Growth Values and Forecast to 2031

The Global Dispensers and Tank Gauging and Environmental Monitoring Systems Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Dispensers and Tank Gauging and Environmental Monitoring Systems Market include OPW, Morrison Bros, Wayne, Cameron Forecourt Ltd, The Veeder-Root Company, Piusi S.p.a., Emerson, Neotec, Korea EnE, Balvin Electronics, Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Home & GardenBit Rebels

How Double Glazed-Windows Help Keep You Warm & Go Environmentally Friendly

There are a lot of different kinds of windows including but not limited to single-pane windows, double glazed windows, and triple glazed windows. One of the best windows according to several homeowners is the double glazed windows. Not only does it is comparatively cheaper than other types of windows but it also has a lot of benefits. For instance, installing double-glazed windows can help you and your house keeps warm. Furthermore, they are designed in such a way that they are quite environmentally friendly.
Environmentinvesting.com

Vitalik argues that proof-of-stake is a 'solution' to Ethereum’s environmental woes

Vitalik argues that proof-of-stake is a 'solution' to Ethereum’s environmental woes. In an interview at the StartmeupHK virtual conference hosted from Hong Kong, Buterin said that while proof of stake is “still in its infancy and less battle-tested” than Ethereum’s current proof-of-work model, it can ultimately reduce the chain’s energy consumption by upwards of 10,000x.
ScienceNature.com

Optimising sampling and analysis protocols in environmental DNA studies

Ecological surveys risk incurring false negative and false positive detections of the target species. With indirect survey methods, such as environmental DNA, such error can occur at two stages: sample collection and laboratory analysis. Here we analyse a large qPCR based eDNA data set using two occupancy models, one of which accounts for false positive error by Griffin et al. (J R Stat Soc Ser C Appl Stat 69: 377–392, 2020), and a second that assumes no false positive error by Stratton et al. (Methods Ecol Evol 11: 1113–1120, 2020). Additionally, we apply the Griffin et al. (2020) model to simulated data to determine optimal levels of replication at both sampling stages. The Stratton et al. (2020) model, which assumes no false positive results, consistently overestimated both overall and individual site occupancy compared to both the Griffin et al. (2020) model and to previous estimates of pond occupancy for the target species. The inclusion of replication at both stages of eDNA analysis (sample collection and in the laboratory) reduces both bias and credible interval width in estimates of both occupancy and detectability. Even the collection of > 1 sample from a site can improve parameter estimates more than having a high number of replicates only within the laboratory analysis.
Sciencearxiv.org

Active learning of reactive Bayesian force fields: Application to heterogeneous hydrogen-platinum catalysis dynamics

Accurate modeling of chemically reactive systems has traditionally relied on either expensive ab initio approaches or flexible bond-order force fields such as ReaxFF that require considerable time, effort, and expertise to parameterize. Here, we introduce FLARE++, a Bayesian active learning method for training reactive many-body force fields on the fly during molecular dynamics (MD) simulations. During the automated training loop, the predictive uncertainties of a sparse Gaussian process (SGP) force field are evaluated at each timestep of an MD simulation to determine whether additional ab initio data are needed. Once trained, the SGP is mapped onto an equivalent and much faster model that is polynomial in the local environment descriptors and whose prediction cost is independent of the training set size. We apply our method to a canonical reactive system in the field of heterogeneous catalysis, hydrogen splitting and recombination on a platinum (111) surface, obtaining a trained model within three days of wall time that is twice as fast as a recent Pt/H ReaxFF force field and considerably more accurate. Our method is fully open source and is expected to reduce the time and effort required to train fast and accurate reactive force fields for complex systems.
Softwaremitechnews.com

Step Up NAV With Microsoft Sales Force Automation Solutions

DETROIT – Microsoft Dynamics NAV powerfully pushes businesses through customer service, support, and sales processes. Similarly in its main objective, Salesforce promotes positive relationships and aims to create loyalty with clients and consumers. When they integrate Microsoft Dynamics NAV online with Salesforce, leaders drive even more increased revenue and automate essential tasks more broadly, improving the way the entire organization operates.