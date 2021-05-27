newsbreak-logo
Watermelon Ice Pops

 3 days ago

1 red seedless watermelon, cut into 1-in. cubes (5 cups) These ice pops provide childhood nostalgia with grownup flavor. Chef Mai Pham purees summery watermelon with raspberries, ginger and cayenne for a refreshing sweet-savory treat. Serve these ice pops as is or make them smaller and serve as garnishes for drinks (with or without alcohol). For a quick cooler, double the watermelon mixture recipe and serve with watermelon infused sparkling water.

Placer Wine Trail's Spring VIP Weekend

Placer Wine Trail’s Spring VIP Weekend

With summer just around the corner, the Sacramento wine region is bustling with in-person events and themed festivals. The next big wine event on the calendar is the inaugural Spring VIP Weekend on the Placer Wine Trail, taking place May 21–23. Eighteen wineries are participating with a selection of custom curated experiences which include a wide range of activities such as barrel samples, food pairings, tastings of new releases and library selections, tours, education, and live music. Some wineries will also be offering special discounts for ticket holders.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.