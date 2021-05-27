Watermelon Ice Pops

With summer just around the corner, the Sacramento wine region is bustling with in-person events and themed festivals. The next big wine event on the calendar is the inaugural Spring VIP Weekend on the Placer Wine Trail, taking place May 21–23. Eighteen wineries are participating with a selection of custom curated experiences which include a wide range of activities such as barrel samples, food pairings, tastings of new releases and library selections, tours, education, and live music. Some wineries will also be offering special discounts for ticket holders.