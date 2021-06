A season that had so much promise came to an unexpected end last night in Montreal. It ended exactly like it did in Round 3 last year to Dallas, with another 3-2 overtime loss. Last year it came in Game 5. This year the Canadiens needed 6 games to send the VGK back to Las Vegas once again empty-handed. The VGK seemed to have the necessary parts to win, or the worst-case scenario at least a return trip back to the Stanley Cup Final, especially on paper. Namely, goaltending that the other 30 NHL teams would kill to have, 2 solid top lines, 2 defensemen named Pietrangelo and Martinez that would be the first pair of defensemen on any other NHL team.