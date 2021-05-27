Salesforce raises annual revenue, profit outlook

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.