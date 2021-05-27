Cancel
Financial Reports

Salesforce raises annual revenue, profit outlook

StreetInsider.com
 30 days ago

(Reuters) -Salesforce.com Inc raised its full-year forecast for revenue as well as profit, and reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, following increased demand for its cloud-based software due to a pandemic-led shift to remote work. The company's shares rose 5.4% to $238 on Thursday in extended trading. Online software...

www.streetinsider.com
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.
Marketshealthleadersmedia.com

S&P: Not-for-Profit Healthcare Sector Outlook Upgrades to 'Stable'

The bond rater downgraded the sector on March 25, 2020 to negative, and reaffirmed that rating in January 2021. — The outlook for the nation's not-for-profit healthcare sector -- rocked for more than one year by the coronavirus pandemic – has been upgraded from negative to stable by S&P Global Ratings.
Financial Reportsmymixfm.com

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations

(Reuters) – Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products. Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier. However,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nike Soars As It Swings To Profit, Revenue Rises 96%

Investing.com – Nike (NYSE:NKE) jumped 12% in Friday’s premarket trading as the company swung back to profit in the fourth quarter on a near-doubling of revenue. The company also forecast fiscal 2022 revenue will topg $50 billion, more than analysts’ estimate of $48.46 billion, according to Refinitiv. Nike's digital sales...
Financial Reportssrnnews.com

FedEx profit leaps, but shares off on 2022 forecast

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp on Thursday reported a slightly higher than expected increase in quarterly profit and revenue, but shares shed 4.1% as investors fretted over how the company will grow after the business-boosting pandemic eases. Shares in the Memphis-based company fell $12.31 to $291.38 in...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

FedEx beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The delivery services company did not offer future guidance. FedEx shares are 4% down in extended trading on Thursday. FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) published its earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday that came in better than expected. The company attributed its hawkish performance to a COVID-19 driven boost in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.
Retailkelo.com

Used-car retailer CarMax tops revenue estimates as demand soars

(Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, helped by strong demand as more people opted for personal vehicles over public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the month, the company had said it would hire 1,800 employees by summer-end to boost...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.23 million and the highest is $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.
Marketscom-unik.info

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Accenture reports strong Q3, raises fiscal outlook

Accenture turned in a strong quarterly earnings report before the bell on Thursday. The tech services firm reported third fiscal quarter net income of $1.56 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $2.40 a share on revenue of $13.3 billion. Wall Street was expecting Accenture to report earnings of $2.23 a share...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei ends flat; startup Mercari jumps on first annual profit outlook

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares were flat on Thursday as uncertainty over domestic corporate earnings kept investors on the sidelines, while Mercari jumped after the technology startup forecast its first annual net profit. Nikkei share average was flat at 28,875.23, while the broader Topix slipped 0.10% to 1,947.10.
Financial Reportssiouxfalls.business

Despite pandemic disruption, Daktronics shows annual profit

Despite an overall drop in business, Brookings-based Daktronics improved its earnings for the most recent fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 ended May 1, 2021, so much of the immediate pandemic-related drop was felt in the prior year. Net income for 2021 was $10.9 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Accenture Raises Annual Forecast as Hybrid Work Models Boost Cloud-Service Demand

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its digital, cloud and security services from businesses looking to strengthen their operations as they shift to hybrid working models. The company, which has clients across industries including health and financial services,...