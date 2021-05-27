Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Conditional Optional Redemption of all Outstanding Shares of its Series D Preferred Stock

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) (the "Company"), today announced the conditional optional redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Series D Preferred Stock"). The optional redemption is contingent upon the Company having sufficient liquidity to complete such redemption on the redemption date, and the Company reserves the right to postpone or cancel any such voluntary redemption in its sole discretion.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium#Mclean#Goodm#Cusip#Dtc#Computershare#Ma 02021#Gladstonecommercial Com#Sec#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockspulse2.com

TRCH Stock: Special Series A Preferred Dividend Paid On 1 For 1 Basis

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis. These are the details. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Plus Torchlight had also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Northern Trust Corp Has $66.07 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Qualys worth $66,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Michael D. Hughes Sells 9,562 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

ProAssurance Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
IndustryWKRB News

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,721,114.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Executive Network Partnering Corporation (ENPC) Announces Dates for Proposed Stock Split and Warrant Amendment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Executive Network Partnering Corporation (the "Company" or "ENPC") (NYSE: ENPC, ENPC.U, and ENPC WS) today announced that it has set expected dates for the Company's proposed 1 to 2.5 stock split and 1 to 2.5 warrant split, subject to shareholder approval of the stock split and warrant holders' approval of the proposed warrant agreement amendments at special meetings of stockholders and warrant holders to be held on March 24, 2021. The record date will be March 22, 2021 and the payment date will be March 25, 2021.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 541 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $18,799.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 69,974 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 69,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp...
Stockstickerreport.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock Split and Planned Closing of the Arrangement Agreement With Metamaterial, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Torchlight also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. The reverse split, which will become effective after market closing on June 25, 2021, was approved by the stockholders of Torchlight at its Special Shareholder meeting held on June 11, 2021. The 1 for 2 ratio represents the lowest amount Torchlight may implement under the 1-20 range that was previously approved by the stockholders.
StocksStreetInsider.com

OneSoft Grants Stock Options

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) ("OneSoft") Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock options to R. David Webster, in accordance with the Company's compensation plan for Directors. The stock options granted have a strike price of $0.56 per share, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates, and will expire in five years if not exercised.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Numinus Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces that it has granted 1,825,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and employees of the Company, which are subject to regulatory approval.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE): Buy, Sell Or Hold? What Analysts Recommend:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $0.85 while performing a change of -0.01% Loss on Thursday, January 30, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,789 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Announces Conclusion of Strategic Process with Agreement for the Sale of Legacy Business to Alora Pharmaceuticals

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Alora") pursuant to which Alora will acquire Osmotica's portfolio of legacy products and its Marietta, Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million.
Stocksgcaptain.com

Matson Announces Stock Buyback of 3 Million Shares, Raises Dividend

U.S. carrier Matson (NYSE: MATX) has announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend and repurchase 3 million shares representing nearly $190 million in returned capital to shareholders. The company’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing a 30.4 percent increase over...
Branford, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Sachem Capital Corp. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

BRANFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $40.8 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of 'BBB' from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions to cover overallotments, if any.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / (NASDAQ: SQFT)(NASDAQ: SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared the first dividend on its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") for the initial period from the issue date of June 15 to June 30, 2021.