As the eagerly-awaited and excessively delayed reunion episode of American sitcom Friends made its global debut on Thursday, dedicated fans in India were there for it — like they’ve been there before. Actors Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were there at the sitcom’s original set in Burbank, California, (with many other celebrity friends) for one last hurrah before bidding farewell to a show that is most likely going to be one of their greatest professional accomplishments. With most of India grappling with Covid-19 lockdowns, the special episode was something to look...