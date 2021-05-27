Chiasma (CHMA) Presents Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes Data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 Trial Comparing MYCAPSSA to Long-Acting Injectables for the Maintenance Treatment of Adults with Acromegaly

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Y-mAbs") (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products ("COMP") of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended the granting of orphan medicinal product designation ("OMPD") in the European Union ("EU") for 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the treatment of medulloblastoma. The positive opinion from the EMA's COMP has been sent to the European Commission ("EC"), which is expected to grant the orphan drug designation within 30 days.