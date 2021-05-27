Chiasma (CHMA) Presents Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes Data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 Trial Comparing MYCAPSSA to Long-Acting Injectables for the Maintenance Treatment of Adults with Acromegaly
Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), ("Chiasma" or the "Company") today presented patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from its MPOWERED™ Phase 3 trial demonstrating that study patients with acromegaly reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) to MYCAPSSA®. The data were shared as an oral presentation at the 30th Annual American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Meeting being held virtually from May 26-29, 2021.