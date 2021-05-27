Cancel
Chiasma (CHMA) Presents Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes Data from its MPOWERED Phase 3 Trial Comparing MYCAPSSA to Long-Acting Injectables for the Maintenance Treatment of Adults with Acromegaly

 2021-05-27

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), ("Chiasma" or the "Company") today presented patient-reported outcomes (PROs) data from its MPOWERED™ Phase 3 trial demonstrating that study patients with acromegaly reported significantly improved quality of life and work productivity after transitioning from long-acting injectable somatostatin analogs (iSSAs) to MYCAPSSA®. The data were shared as an oral presentation at the 30th Annual American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Meeting being held virtually from May 26-29, 2021.

Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10"“17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca's (NYSE: AZN) exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar-as measured by HbA1c-versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Healthbiospace.com

Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10–17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca’s exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar—as measured by HbA1c—versus placebo in adolescents aged 10–17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D). This Phase III trial is the first and only completed trial of a once-weekly...
Medical & Biotechdweb.news

M6P Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Fireside Chat Discussing the Company’s First-in-Class Platform for Lysosomal Enzyme and Gene Delivery at the ROTH Virtual Private Company Forum

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M6P Therapeutics (“M6PT” or “the Company”), a privately held life sciences company developing next-generation recombinant enzyme and gene therapies for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), today announced that Pawel Krysiak, M6PT’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ROTH Virtual Private Company Forum.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Y-mAbs' (YMAB) 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for Treatment of Patients with Medulloblastoma Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by EMA

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Y-mAbs") (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products ("COMP") of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended the granting of orphan medicinal product designation ("OMPD") in the European Union ("EU") for 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the treatment of medulloblastoma. The positive opinion from the EMA's COMP has been sent to the European Commission ("EC"), which is expected to grant the orphan drug designation within 30 days.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Monopar to Present Results From Analysis Of Oropharyngeal Cancer Patients In Completed Phase 2 Validive® Trial At MASCC/ISOO

WILMETTE, Ill., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that it will present its oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) patient population analysis of the Phase 2 Validive ® (clonidine HCl MBT) trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer at the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer and International Society of Oral Oncology (MASCC/ISOO) 2021 annual meeting. This analysis provided the rationale for the design of Monopar's Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial, which is open and accruing oropharyngeal cancer patients in the US.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmajournal.com

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) Achieves Breakthrough In In-vitro Data Demonstrating The Potential of Q-Sphera To Create Long-Acting Injectable Products Using Proteins

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) achieved significant progress in in-vitro data showing the potential of Q-Sphera to develop long-acting injectable products using the proteins. Following this announcement, the company shares gained 29.29% in the past week and now trades at $2.64 (down 6.58%) on June 21, 2021. Halves monthly cash...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Brii Biosciences And VBI Vaccines Present Positive Data From Completed Phase 1b/2a Study On BRII-179 (VBI-2601) In Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B At The International Liver Congress 2021

Brii Biosciences ("Brii Bio") and VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) - Get Report ("VBI"), today announced final results from a Phase 1b/2a study on BRII-179 (VBI-2601), a novel recombinant, protein-based immunotherapeutic candidate, in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Data from the study, which evaluated the safety, antiviral activity, and immunogenicity of BRII-179 (VBI-2601) alone or admixed with interferon-alpha (IFN-α) as co-adjuvant, demonstrated that the investigational immunotherapeutic induced both B cell (antibody) and T cell responses, and was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed, in non-cirrhotic chronic hepatitis B patients under nucleos(t)ide analog (NUC) therapy. The study was led by Brii Bio in partnership with VBI.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

uniQure (QURE) Announces Positive 52-Week Clinical Data from HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B and Provides Regulatory Update

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced positive 52-week clinical data on all patients from its pivotal, Phase III HOPE-B gene therapy trial of etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational adeno-associated virus five (AAV5)-based gene therapy for the treatment of patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. These are the first clinical data to be reported from a Phase III gene therapy study in hemophilia B and, with 54 patients, the largest set of hemophilia B patients receiving a single gene therapy investigational product to date.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results From Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 In Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") who either have ring sideroblasts ("RS positive") or do not have ring sideroblasts ("non-RS") and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data from Phase 1b Study of EDP-514, a Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Core Inhibitor, in Viremic Chronic HBV Patients

Positive 28-Day Data from First Two EDP-514 Dose Cohorts: 200 mg and 400 mg. WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced positive data from the first two dose cohorts of its Phase 1b study of EDP-514 in viremic chronic HBV patients who were not being treated with a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NUC). The data demonstrated that EDP-514, Enanta's novel class II oral HBV core inhibitor, was safe and well-tolerated through 28 days of treatment, displayed pharmacokinetics (PK) supportive of once-daily dosing, and resulted in mean HBV DNA reductions of 2.9 and 3.3 logs at 28 days for the 200 mg and 400 mg cohorts, respectively.
Medical & Biotechdweb.news

Dicerna Initiates Patient Dosing in ESTRELLA Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Belcesiran for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Liver Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced it has initiated patient dosing in the Company’s Phase 2 ESTRELLA trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD). AATLD is a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Announces First Subject Enrolled and Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Annamycin for the Treatment of Sarcoma Lung Metastases

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has commenced enrollment and dosed the first subject in its U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Completes All Treatments in Phase 1 Human Safety Study of Intranasal Administration of Ampligen

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that all subjects have completed treatment in the Company's Phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapy. A final study report is expect in the third quarter of 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Announces Presentation of Data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis at EAN

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the presentation of data from the ULTIMATE I & II global, active controlled, Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab, the Company's investigational novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, compared to teriflunomide, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), during the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). This data was previously presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 73rd Annual Meeting.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Scholar Rock To Present Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial Results Highlighting Pharmacokinetic (PK) And Pharmacodynamic (PD) Data At The 2021 European Academy Of Neurology Congress

Scholar Rock (SRRK) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral e-presentation of clinical results from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial (NCT03921528) that evaluated apitegromab in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at the Virtual 7 th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) being held June 19-22, 2021.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Geron Corp (GERN) Announces Publication of IMbark Phase 2 Data in Journal of Clinical Oncology

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of data from the IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in a paper entitled, "Randomized, Single-Blind, Multicenter Phase II Study of Two Doses of Imetelstat in Relapsed or Refractory Myelofibrosis." The publication highlights the clinical benefits observed in the study, including symptom response and overall survival, as well as the evidence of disease-modifying activity from biomarker and bone marrow fibrosis assessments.
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Reports Positive Data, Seeks Expansion for FDA EUA

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab (REGEN-COV), reduced risk of death by 20% in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had not mounted their own immune response. Regeneron announced today its investigational monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab (REGEN-COV), reported positive data from its phase 3 RECOVERY trial, which has prompted the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FDA Approves Blueprint Medicines' AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) For The Treatment Of Adults With Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis (Advanced SM), including aggressive SM (ASM), SM with an associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN) and mast cell leukemia (MCL). For the first time, advanced SM patients can now receive a targeted therapy designed to potently and selectively inhibit D816V mutant KIT, the central driver of the disease.