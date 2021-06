There's truly nothing better than digging into a fresh lemon pie in the summertime, and what better way to add some extra oomph than by making it an Atlantic Beach lemon pie? Like a typical lemon pie, an Atlantic Beach lemon pie encompasses amazing flavors, from the sourness of the lemon to the creaminess of the milk. An Atlantic Beach lemon pie takes things to a next level, however, by adding in a salty element, thanks to saltine crackers in the crust. After the first bite, you'll feel as though you're enjoying a zesty dessert by the sea.