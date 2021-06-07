Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Announces Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Company announced that the following individuals were elected as directors to serve terms expiring at the 2022 annual meeting: Lisa M. Lucarelli, Thomas O. Maggs, Anthony J. Marinello MD, PhD, Robert J. McCormick, Kimberly A. Russell, and Frank B. Silverman, with each director securing more than 90% of votes cast. Shareholders also expressed strong support for the advisory resolution on the compensation of the company's executive officers. Likewise, the shareholders approved a reverse stock split of TrustCo's Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and an amendment to TrustCo's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of TrustCo Common Stock at a ratio of 1 for 5 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in TrustCo's authorized Common Stock. Finally, the Company announced that the shareholders ratified the selection of Crowe, LLP as the Company's independent auditors for 2021.